Staff left terrified after man with knife attempts to rob takeaway

POLICE are searching for a man who attempted to rob a takeaway in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at a fast food takeaway in Clifton Street in north Belfast at around 1.45am.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported at around 1.45am that a man, armed with a knife, had entered premises in the Clifton Street area and demanded money from a member of staff.

“ He fled on foot, empty-handed, in the direction of Henry Place.”

He added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us.”

The suspect is described as aged in his twenties and around 5' 8" tall.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience,” Det Seg Alexander confirmed.

Anyone with is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of 25/07/23.