Stephen Colbert roasts President Trump over Pier Morgan interview and Ireland visit
News

Stephen Colbert roasts President Trump over Pier Morgan interview and Ireland visit

LATE NIGHT talk show host Stephen Colbert has wasted little time in poking fun at President Donald Trump following his trip over to the UK and Ireland.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host has made no secret of his contempt for the 45th President of the United States.

Known for his acerbic wit and wicked sense of humour, Colbert went all in on the POTUS as part of a segment titled “Why in the World is Trump?”.

President Trump’s visit including attending a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and Colbert didn’t miss a trick.

The highlight came during a specially edited segment that made it appear as if Trump were calling both the Allies and Axis “very fine people.”

Advertisement

Trump’s interview with Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan also came in for a roasting, with Colbert taking umbrage with Morgan for congratulating the President for his good behaviour around the queen.

“Is this how far we’ve sunk?” Colbert asked. “We’re complimenting the president on being well-behaved like he’s a dog?”

President Trump’s decision to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the VIP Lounge of Shannon Airport, against the recommendations of the Irish government, also came in for a ribbing.

According to Colbert, Trump decided the setting would be suitable because “We have millions of Irish, and I think I know most of them because they’re my friends” before listing the Luc Lucky Charms guy, Liam Neeson, and the Filet-O-Fish.

Born in Washington, D.C., as the youngest of 11 children in an Irish Catholic family, Colbert’s ancestors actually emigrated to America in the 19th century jusr prior to the Great Famine.

That explains where his hilariously savage sense of humour comes from then!

Advertisement

See More: Donald Trump, Ireland, Stephen Colbert

Related

Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump
News 2 hours ago

Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump

By: Jack Beresford

Donald Trump's sons still haven’t paid the tab on their Doonbeg pub crawl
News 8 hours ago

Donald Trump's sons still haven’t paid the tab on their Doonbeg pub crawl

By: Jack Beresford

Irish priest who pledged to ‘save a place in heaven for Donald Trump’ extends that promise to his entire family
News 21 hours ago

Irish priest who pledged to ‘save a place in heaven for Donald Trump’ extends that promise to his entire family

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Krispy Kreme are giving away free doughnuts in Dublin today!
News 2 hours ago

Krispy Kreme are giving away free doughnuts in Dublin today!

By: Harry Brent

Mick McCarthy wrongly under pressure with Stephen Kenny waiting in wings
Sport 2 hours ago

Mick McCarthy wrongly under pressure with Stephen Kenny waiting in wings

By: Jack Martin

Love Island fans criticise show over lack of screen time for Ireland’s Yewande Biala
News 4 hours ago

Love Island fans criticise show over lack of screen time for Ireland’s Yewande Biala

By: Jack Beresford

Crack cocaine abuse on the rise in Ireland
News 7 hours ago

Crack cocaine abuse on the rise in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

A Luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for people to look after their turtles
News 20 hours ago

A Luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for people to look after their turtles

By: Harry Brent