Stephen Colbert roasts President Trump over Pier Morgan interview and Ireland visit

LATE NIGHT talk show host Stephen Colbert has wasted little time in poking fun at President Donald Trump following his trip over to the UK and Ireland.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host has made no secret of his contempt for the 45th President of the United States.

Known for his acerbic wit and wicked sense of humour, Colbert went all in on the POTUS as part of a segment titled “Why in the World is Trump?”.

President Trump’s visit including attending a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and Colbert didn’t miss a trick.

The highlight came during a specially edited segment that made it appear as if Trump were calling both the Allies and Axis “very fine people.”

Advertisement

Trump’s interview with Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan also came in for a roasting, with Colbert taking umbrage with Morgan for congratulating the President for his good behaviour around the queen.

“Is this how far we’ve sunk?” Colbert asked. “We’re complimenting the president on being well-behaved like he’s a dog?”

President Trump’s decision to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the VIP Lounge of Shannon Airport, against the recommendations of the Irish government, also came in for a ribbing.

According to Colbert, Trump decided the setting would be suitable because “We have millions of Irish, and I think I know most of them because they’re my friends” before listing the Luc Lucky Charms guy, Liam Neeson, and the Filet-O-Fish.

Born in Washington, D.C., as the youngest of 11 children in an Irish Catholic family, Colbert’s ancestors actually emigrated to America in the 19th century jusr prior to the Great Famine.

That explains where his hilariously savage sense of humour comes from then!