Suspected ‘drunk driver’ arrested after driving car on wrong side of the road

A MAN who drove a car on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of alcohol has been arrested in Derry.

Police officers were alerted after two men entered a business in Dungiven yesterday morning (March 26) and appeared to be drunk then drove off in a car.

“Shortly after 10am it was reported that two men, who appeared to be intoxicated, had called into a business in the Main Street area of the town,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Long said.

“The men then got into a car and proceeded to drive in an erratic manner towards Toome and Castledawson,” Sgt Long added.

“It was then detected travelling on the wrong side of the main carriageway between Antrim and Ballymena / the Lisnevenagh Road.

“Officers pursued and managed to stop the vehicle.”

Both men, one aged in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences - including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

The both remain in police custody, while investigations are ongoing.

The PSNI has urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle or to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 429 of 26/03/25,” they said.