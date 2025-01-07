Lord of the Dance
Tánaiste claims outgoing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is a ‘true friend of Ireland’

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin has paid tribute to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his announcement that he will resign from that role.

Last night Mr Trudeau confirmed he intends to step down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party of Canada after nine years in office although he will remain in his post until the party chooses a replacement.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said in his speech announcing his resignation at his official residence, Rideau Cottage, last night.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and democracy,” he added.

“A new prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election and I am excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead.”

The Tánaiste has since paid tribute to Mr Trudeau, saying he "made a significant contribution to the global stage".

“On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I wish to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his years of dedicated service to Canada,” he said.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has made a significant contribution to the global stage, always taking a strong multilateral perspective to tackling the challenges of our time and working for a more just and sustainable world.

“Under his leadership, the relationship between Ireland and Canada has deepened,” he added.

“His support for the Irish-Canadian community, based on our shared values and historical and cultural bonds, has strengthened the friendship between our two countries.

“I extend my best wishes to Prime Minister Trudeau, a true friend of Ireland, in his future endeavours.”

After first taking office in November 2015, Mr Trudeau has been re-elected twice.

The 53-year-old has formerly worked as a teacher and a nightclub bouncer.

