Tánaiste flies to America seeking to negotiate solution between EU and US on tariffs

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has flown to the United States for talks to negotiate a solution between the EU and the US on tariffs.

The latest round of President Donald Trump's tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, with the EU hit with a 20 per cent tariff, while all US imports of cars, steel and aluminium are subject to a 25 per cent tariff.

The EU has proposed zero-for-zero tariffs on industrial goods, although the bloc is expected to vote later today on retaliatory tariffs on a raft of goods in response to Mr Trump's actions.

Mr Harris, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, arrived in Washington last night ahead of meetings with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and key Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate.

While revealing he is keen to find a solution with the US, Mr Harris said he is fully behind European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič.

"We are here to keep the lines of communications open with US political and business leaders as well as share insights and engage," he said.

"During the visit I will be emphasising our desire to find a negotiated solution between the EU and US on tariffs and that I am fully supportive of Commissioner Šefčovič's work.

Negotiating team on standby

"I will make the point that the European Union is ready right now to negotiate.

"We have a team on standby to travel to D.C. to begin negotiations between the EU and the US to find a way forward.

"In a complex and unpredictable global economic environment, direct bilateral engagement with the United States is one of my priorities.

"A particular focus of discussions will be the transatlantic economic and trade relationship between Ireland, the EU and the United States.

"I hope the trip will provide for an opportunity to gain further insight into the administration's thinking on their next steps."

Over the course of today, Mr Harris will hold several meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss economic, trade and foreign policy priorities.

This includes a meeting with Secretary Lutnick to discuss trade and investment relations, as well as the mutually beneficial US-Ireland economic relationship.

He will also provide an update on the situation in Northern Ireland, including discussions with the British government on Legacy issues and on ending paramilitarism.

"US support has been so significant over many decades in underpinning peace and reconciliation on this island, and remains essential," he added.