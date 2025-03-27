Tánaiste shares ‘deep disappointment’ over delays in Seán Rooney case during Lebanon visit

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has raised the Irish Government’s “disappointment” over continued delays to legal proceedings regarding the death of Private Seán Rooney during a visit to Lebanon this week.

Mr Harris met the Lebanese Minister for Defence, Michel Menassah, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yousseff Rajji, yesterday.

He also visited members of the 125th Infantry Battalion, who are serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Private Seán Rooney was killed while serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon in December 2022.

His armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the Iranian backed Hizbullah militant group.

The 23-year-old, from Newtowncunningham in Co. Donegal, was repatriated later that month and his funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk on December 22, 2022.

Last month it was confirmed that the trial of those indicted with killing Private Rooney would be delayed for more than six months.

Mr Harris raised his concerns over this development yesterday, sharing his “deep disappointment and dissatisfaction at the slow progress of the legal proceedings in the matter relating to the death of the Irish peacekeeper, Private Sean Rooney”.

“The continued delay in court proceedings, continues to cause deep concern to myself, to the Irish Government, the family of Private Rooney and the Irish people, the Tánaiste explained.

“My Government has consistently expressed determination that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established and that there is accountability for the death of Private Rooney,” he added.

“Ireland will continue to monitor developments very closely.”

The Tánaiste went on to acknowledge that “there are proceedings now before the Lebanese judicial system” and added his hope that“with a newly established Government and court structures in Lebanon, progress will be made in bringing those responsible for death of Private Rooney to justice”.