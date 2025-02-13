Tánaiste ‘deeply disappointed’ as trial into killing of Irish peacekeeper in Lebanon delayed further

THE trial of those indicted with killing an Irish peacekeeper in Lebanon has been delayed for more than six months.

Private Seán Rooney was killed while serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon in December 2022.

His armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the Iranian backed Hizbullah militant group.

The 23-year-old, from Newtowncunningham in Co. Donegal, was repatriated later that month and his funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk on December 22, 2022.

While Gardaí have completed their own investigation into the soldier’s death, for the purpose of preparing a report for the coroner and an impending inquest, a criminal trial in Lebanon, of those accused of his murder, was due to take place this month.

However it was confirmed this week that the trial has now been postponed until September.

“I am deeply disappointed to learn that the trial of those indicted for the killing of Private Seán Rooney has been further postponed until September 17, 2025,” Tánaiste Simon Harris said.

“The lack of progress in this case is heartbreaking for Private Rooney’s family,” he added.

“Private Rooney’s family has been informed of this morning’s developments, and we will continue to stand by them as we work towards justice,” Mr Harris confirmed.