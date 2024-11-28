Taoiseach urges end to violence in Gaza following ceasefire in Lebanon

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has called for an end to the conflict in Gaza after a ceasefire agreement brought a halt the fighting in Lebanon.

A 60-day ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and Hezbollah.

Brokered by the US, it came into effect yesterday (November 27) at 4am local time, and brings 13 months of conflict to an end if it continues to hold.

“I very much welcome that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has come into effect,” Mr Harris said.

“This brings to an end the awful bloodshed we have witnessed which has brought devastation to civilians,” he added.

“It is important now that communities displaced by this conflict are enabled to return to their homes.

“We also need to see a huge surge in humanitarian aid and assistance to Lebanon as it embarks on recovery and reconstruction.”

The ceasefire assures an initial 60-day halt to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, but it does not address the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“I am conscious that as we welcome the end of the fighting in Lebanon, the killing and destruction in Gaza continues unabated,” Mr Harris said.

“The violence in Gaza must end,” he added.

“The international community must use the opportunity provided by the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon to push for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza that would also see a massive surge in much needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”