Tánaiste Simon Harris says proposals for working asylum seekers to pay rent are ‘reasonable'

SIMON Harris’s proposal that working asylum seekers contribute to the cost of their accommodation has been described as “quite unfair” by migrant advocacy groups.

Speaking to the Independent, Harris said it is “reasonable” for those with jobs to contribute to their housing costs based on a means test, calling it “important for social cohesion.”

The average cost of accommodating an asylum seeker is estimated at €84 per day, or over €580 per week.

With state spending on asylum accommodation exceeding €1 billion last year—up 54% from 2023—the government is under pressure to manage growing costs.

“If you are working and have the means, you should be making a contribution,” Harris said, adding that the policy should be introduced quickly.

However, John Lannon, CEO of migrant support organisation Doras, has criticised the move.

He said many asylum seekers are living in substandard, overcrowded accommodation, with hundreds still housed in tents.

“It’s all very well asking people to contribute,” Lannon told Newstalk Breakfast, “but we need to consider what they’re contributing to.”

He pointed out that asylum seekers face significant employment barriers: jobs are typically low-paid, require long travel, and involve unsociable hours.

Many hold qualifications that are not recognised in Ireland or the EU.

“Families in the international protection system… can’t access childcare. These children don’t get the supports others take for granted,” Lannon said.

Asylum seekers can seek employment six months after applying for protection.

A previous means-testing regime introduced by the Department of Social Protection led to over 5,000 asylum seekers losing weekly welfare payments after securing full-time work.

The government’s new plan would go further, introducing income-linked rent contributions based on financial means.

While the government says reforms are necessary to ensure sustainability, campaigners say such measures risk deepening inequality for already vulnerable people.

However, Ireland’s asylum system and the services it provides are considered among the most generous in Europe, if not the world.

Ireland provides social welfare payments, including a weekly allowance (the Direct Provision Additional Payment, or DEA) and access to medical cards, to asylum seekers.

The DEA provides a weekly allowance, with the maximum rate in 2025 being €38.80 per person, according to Citizens Information.

At present, there are over 32,000 people living in state-provided accommodation—up from 7,000 in 2021.

Despite small drops in arrivals recently, the pressure on housing and resources remains a major political issue.