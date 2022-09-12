Taoiseach and President to attend Queen's funeral

IT HAS been confirmed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week.

The pair will also travel to Belfast on Tuesday to pay their respects to the deceased British sovereign, the Irish Examiner reports.

“I will be going to Belfast tomorrow, the President and I, to the memorial service,” he said at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place on 19 September at 11am at Westminster Abbey.

It will be the first time in over 260 years a British sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey.

On Sunday, her coffin was taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Today, the coffin will the continue in procession to St Giles's Cathedral where it will lie at rest until Tuesday 13 September.

From there, it will be taken by air by RAF plane to London.

The queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of her funeral.