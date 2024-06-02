Taoiseach confirms attendance at Stardust commemoration event later this month

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has confirmed that an event to commemorate the lives lost in the Stardust nightclub tragedy will be held this month.

Some 48 people died when a fire broke out at the nightclub in Artane, Dublin in the early hours of February 14, 1981.

A remembrance ceremony held in their honour will take place on Sunday, June 23, Mr Harris said.

The event follows commitments made to pay tribute to the victims after inquests into their deaths, which came to a conclusion in April, found that they were “unlawfully killed”.

In a public apology made following the outcome of the inquests, Mr Harris said the families of the victims has been “failed” by the government as they fought for decades to win justice for their loved ones.

“From the very beginning we should have stood with you, but instead we forced you to stand against us,” he said.

“It is our great and eternal shame that far from the warm embrace of a caring State, the Stardust families received a cold shoulder, a deaf ear and two generations of struggle for truth and justice.

“I am so deeply sorry that your first bid for justice ended with suspicion being cast on those who had died or survived on that catastrophic night.

“I hope this is a moment when the State, which rubbed salt in your terrible wounds, starts to help you heal.”

Mr Harris went on to outline steps that would be taken to implement the recommendations of the inquest findings.

He also met with the families of the victims and pledged to honour their wishes also.

“At the meeting I held with the families of the Stardust victims in government buildings on April 20 we committed to holding a special Remembrance Ceremony,” Mr Harris said.

“I’m really happy that has now been confirmed.”

He added: “This will be a moment to remember those who lost their lives but I also hope it will be a moment for those injured, those who fought to save lives and those who fought for decades to have the 48 victims and their good names fully vindicated.

“I will lead the government attendees at the official event and I hope that this, along with the official state apology delivered in the Dáil, will show 2024 to be the year where Ireland put right our duty to all involved in Stardust.”

The arrangements for the ceremony are currently being finalised in consultation with the families’ representatives, the Taoiseach’s office has confirmed.