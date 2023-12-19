Taoiseach confirms ‘significant’ increase in WHO funding from Ireland

IRELAND will make a significant increase in the funding it provides the World Health Organisation (WHO) in light of current “conflicts and crisis”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed a €10million donation from the Irish state this week, during a meeting with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in Dublin.

Dr Tedros was in Ireland yesterday, accompanied by Irishman Dr Mike Ryan, who is Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme.

The pair were in the capital for discussions on the “strengthened partnership between Ireland and the WHO across a range of global and domestic health areas”, the Taoiseach’s office confirmed.

They also discussed the “appalling and worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza”, before “all agreed for the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire”, they added.

“It is a privilege to welcome Dr Tedros to Ireland, and to welcome Dr Ryan back home,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated in no uncertain terms, the importance of the World Health Organisation and the central role it plays in promoting and securing health and well-being for all, on a global scale,” he added.

"At this time of year, we are particularly mindful of WHO staff working to provide critical healthcare in areas of humanitarian crisis and conflict.

“The WHO is showing real leadership in Gaza and its staff is playing a vital role in exceptionally difficult circumstances on the ground there, helping to save lives and alleviate enormous suffering.

"This visit is an important opportunity to affirm and strengthen Ireland’s partnership with the WHO and express our gratitude for WHO staff all over the world."

The WHO delegation met with a number of Government Ministers while in Dublin, including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

Followeing their meeting, Mr Varadkar confirmed Ireland’s intention to increase its financial commitment to the work undertaken by the WHO.

“The World Health Organisation plays a vital role in preventing and controlling disease, and strengthening health systems around the world,” Mr Varadkar said.

Recognising the importance public health measures globally, and in the light of increasing health needs arising from conflict and crisis, Ireland is significantly increasing its support for the WHO,” he added.

“This year we will invest approximately €10million in supporting the work of the World Health Organisation around the world,” the Taoiseach explained.

“This funding is particularly targeted at healthcare in humanitarian settings and programmes aimed at tackling child malnutrition.

“Building this partnership is a core focus of Ireland’s support for improving global health.”

Dr Tedros, also met with President Michael D. Higgins while in Dublin..