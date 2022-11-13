Taoiseach 'honoured' to attend Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he was honoured to attend a Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen today.

Mr Martin took part in the annual commemoration alongside Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

The Taoiseach laid a green wreath at the cenotaph in the Co. Fermanagh town to remember those who died in both World Wars and later conflicts.

He is the latest Irish premier to take part in the event, with Fine Gael's Enda Kenny being the first Taoiseach to attend the Enniskillen commemoration in 2012.

It is the first Remembrance Sunday in the town since the installation of a new memorial to honour the 12 victims of an IRA bomb attack during 1987's commemoration.

On social media, the Taoiseach acknowledged both the 1987 tragedy and those killed in conflicts.

“Honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the Government of Ireland on Remembrance Sunday in Enniskillen,” he wrote on Twitter.

“In doing so, we remember all those who lost their lives following the Enniskillen bombing, 35 years ago.”

Family members of those who died in the IRA attack attended the unveiling of the new memorial on Tuesday on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.

The plaque, located on the wall of a community centre built on the site of the bomb, contains the names of the 12 victims of the attack.

Eleven people died in the blast while a twelfth, Ronnie Hill, passed away in 2000 after spending 13 years in a coma.