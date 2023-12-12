Taoiseach opens newest road in Ireland which will ‘improve experience for visitors’

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has officially opened the newest road in Ireland which will reduce journey times in one of the nation’s largest counties.

The N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass is now open in County Galway.

It connects to the existing N59 at two new roundabout junctions either side of the village of Moycullen.

The two year project by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in conjunction with Galway County Council, was funded by the Department of Transport and is designed to reduce journey times between Galway City and Connemara in the popular western county.

Speaking at a launch event held yesterday (December 11), the Taoiseach said: “It is a great pleasure to officially open the Moycullen bypass.

“This road will mean more efficient journeys for people travelling to work, college and public services. It will reduce congestion locally and provide for safer road travel.

“We have spread investment across the country in a balanced way that promotes the development of thriving cities and rural communities,” he explained.

“The Galway area is pivotal to this, with a vibrant city and a hinterland of rural villages where people chose to build their lives.

“By improving our roads and connectivity, we make these communities more attractive places to live and work, developing our country in a sustainable way. While benefiting residents daily, it will also improve the experience of the many visitors to this beautiful region.”

Mr Varadkar was Ireland’s Transport Minister when the project received planning permission in 2012.

The county is still awaiting a promised Galway Ring Road, which would form a ring outside of the city, allowing drivers to pass from east to west without entering the centre.

However, that controversial proposal has been dogged by setbacks over the years, with critics claiming it would make little or no difference to traffic but could negatively impact the environment.

Mr Varadkar addressed the ongoing wait for news on the future of the ring road while in Galway yesterday.

“During my involvement in the initiation of the Moycullen bypass when I was Minister for Transport, we thought it might be possible for the ring road and Moycullen bypass to be built at the same time, so I understand the frustration people must feel that one part is done and the bigger part is not,” he said.

“The construction of the Galway ring road is an important next step and will free up the city and road space within the city for pedestrians and cyclists, making it more attractive to residents, tourists and investors.”

Dr Evelyn Parsons, Leas Chathaoirleach of Galway County Council, welcomed the opening of the nation’s newest road.

“This significant piece of infrastructure has been a long time coming and its completion finally eases the longstanding traffic congestion issues in Moycullen," she said.

“It also will reduce travel times from Galway City to Clifden by at least 20 minutes during peak periods.”

Peter Walsh, CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), added: “The N59 Moycullen Bypass can now deliver the needed safety improvements for all road users throughout the greater Connemara region as well as giving Moycullen village back to the residents, businesses, and visitors all to enjoy.”