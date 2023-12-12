Taoiseach opens newest road in Ireland which will ‘improve experience for visitors’
News

Taoiseach opens newest road in Ireland which will ‘improve experience for visitors’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the new N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass in County Galway with Senator Sean Kyne, Minister Hildegarde Naughton and Deirdre Tully of Galway County Council (Pic: Mike Shaughnessy)

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has officially opened the newest road in Ireland which will reduce journey times in one of the nation’s largest counties.

The N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass is now open in County Galway.

It connects to the existing N59 at two new roundabout junctions either side of the village of Moycullen.

The two year project by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in conjunction with Galway County Council, was funded by the Department of Transport and is designed to reduce journey times between Galway City and Connemara in the popular western county.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Keith Mayock, project manager for Willis Bros, on the construction of the N59 and his 10-month-old son Jack at the official opening of the new N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass in County Galway (Pic: Mike Shaughnessy)

Speaking at a launch event held yesterday (December 11), the Taoiseach said: “It is a great pleasure to officially open the Moycullen bypass.

“This road will mean more efficient journeys for people travelling to work, college and public services.  It will reduce congestion locally and provide for safer road travel.

“We have spread investment across the country in a balanced way that promotes the development of thriving cities and rural communities,” he explained.

“The Galway area is pivotal to this, with a vibrant city and a hinterland of rural villages where people chose to build their lives.

“By improving our roads and connectivity, we make these communities more attractive places to live and work, developing our country in a sustainable way. While benefiting residents daily, it will also improve the experience of the many visitors to this beautiful region.”

Leo Varadkar speaking at the official opening of the new N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass (Pic: Mike Shaughnessy)

Mr Varadkar was Ireland’s Transport Minister when the project received planning permission in 2012.

The county is still awaiting a promised Galway Ring Road, which would form a ring outside of the city, allowing drivers to pass from east to west without entering the centre.

However, that controversial proposal has been dogged by setbacks over the years, with critics claiming it would make little or no difference to traffic but could negatively impact the environment.

Mr Varadkar addressed the ongoing wait for news on the future of the ring road while in Galway yesterday.

“During my involvement in the initiation of the Moycullen bypass when I was Minister for Transport, we thought it might be possible for the ring road and Moycullen bypass to be built at the same time, so I understand the frustration people must feel that one part is done and the bigger part is not,” he said.

“The construction of the Galway ring road is an important next step and will free up the city and road space within the city for pedestrians and cyclists, making it more attractive to residents, tourists and investors.”

Pictured at the official opening of the new N59 Maigh Cuilinn Bypass, (l-r) Leas Chathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Dr Evelyn Parsons, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council and Peter Walsh, CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (Pic Mike Shaughnessy)

Dr Evelyn Parsons, Leas Chathaoirleach of Galway County Council, welcomed the opening of the nation’s newest road.

“This significant piece of infrastructure has been a long time coming and its completion finally eases the longstanding traffic congestion issues in Moycullen," she said.

“It also will reduce travel times from Galway City to Clifden by at least 20 minutes during peak periods.”

Peter Walsh, CEO of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), added: “The N59 Moycullen Bypass can now deliver the needed safety improvements for all road users throughout the greater Connemara region as well as giving Moycullen village back to the residents, businesses, and visitors all to enjoy.”

See More: Galway, Ireland

Related

Financial aid for homeowners in Ireland following ‘serious disruption’ caused by Storm Debi
News 3 weeks ago

Financial aid for homeowners in Ireland following ‘serious disruption’ caused by Storm Debi

By: Fiona Audley

Four arrests made following violent incident which left man in critical condition
News 1 month ago

Four arrests made following violent incident which left man in critical condition

By: Irish Post

Skulls stolen from Irish island of Inishbofin more then 130 years ago are finally laid to rest
News 4 months ago

Skulls stolen from Irish island of Inishbofin more then 130 years ago are finally laid to rest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘SUCH KINDNESS’: Sabina Higgins thanks public for support following breast cancer diagnosis
News 4 days ago

‘SUCH KINDNESS’: Sabina Higgins thanks public for support following breast cancer diagnosis

By: Fiona Audley

Manchester Irish community to feature in RTÉ special this Christmas
News 4 days ago

Manchester Irish community to feature in RTÉ special this Christmas

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry
News 4 days ago

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry

By: Irish Post

Ireland’s national minimum wage increases from January 1
News 4 days ago

Ireland’s national minimum wage increases from January 1

By: Irish Post

Dangerous criminal jailed for possession of two machine guns linked to arms trafficking gang
News 4 days ago

Dangerous criminal jailed for possession of two machine guns linked to arms trafficking gang

By: Fiona Audley