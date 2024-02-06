Taoiseach slams anti-immigrant criminals who ‘seek to blame others for their problems’

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has condemned those responsible for a suspected arson attack at a former nursing home in Dublin.

More than 40 firefighters were needed to put out the fire at the site in Crooksling on Sunday, February 4.

Dublin Fire Brigade sent six fire engines to the scene, where, with support from Wicklow Fire Service, they put the fire out by 12.40pm.

Mr Varadkar has since confirmed he is “very concerned” about the incident.

“In recent weeks there have been disturbing reports of suspected criminal damage at properties around the country,” he said.

“There is never any justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic,” he added.

“Garda investigations are underway into the incident in Crooksling.”

In December arsonists targeted a disused pub in Dublin which had been falsely rumoured as a potential site for a refugee hostel.

Expressing his concerns over that incident at the time, the Taoiseach confirmed that the building had been “intended for use as emergency accommodation for families”.

“The incident in Ringsend is under investigation by An Garda Síochána, which is doing everything it can to determine the cause of the fire,” he added.

This week, following the latest arson attack in the city, he slammed those responsible.

“Arson is a serious crime punishable by up to ten years in prison.” he said.

“It is deeply ironic that some of those who try to link migration with crime engage in serious criminal activity themselves.”

Hundreds of anti-immigration protestors took the streets of Dublin yesterday, which was the St Brigid’s Day bank holiday in Ireland.

The procession started at around 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance before travelling down O'Connell Street and to the Custom House.

A separate United Against Racism counter-protest also took place at the Spire which also hundreds of people.

Eleven people were arrested for public order offences during the course of the protests.

In his statement made earlier this week, the Taoiseach sought to reassure the public that Ireland follows a “rules-based system immigration system”.

“Applications for international protection are now being processed in record time,” he said.

“All applicants are registered, fingerprinted, checked against certain databases, and the circumstances surrounding their request for protection are examined thoroughly.

“We aim to treat them with dignity and respect while their applications are considered.”

He added: “Like much of the world and all of Europe we are dealing with a major increase in the numbers arriving here irregularly.

“Many if not most are fleeing conflict, grinding poverty, climate change and human rights abuses in their home countries.

“The response from many communities has been incredible. We’ve seen homes, schools, clubs and communities open up to help those most in need.

“The people carrying out crimes are a very small minority who seek to blame others for their own problems.”