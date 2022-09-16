Taoiseach to meet with Prime Minister ahead of Queen's funeral
News

Taoiseach to meet with Prime Minister ahead of Queen's funeral

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 13: UK prime minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral on September 13, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles and Camilla are visiting the four home nations of the UK in the run-up to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (Photo Liam McBurney - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin will meet the new British Prime Minister in London this weekend ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

He will meet Liz Truss at Downing Street on Sunday, where it is expected the Northern Ireland Protocol will be discussed.

He met Ms Truss in Northern Ireland earlier this week, when they attended a Service of Reflection for the queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast during the visit of King Charles.

Also on Sunday, Ms Truss will meet US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Ms Truss has met Mr Biden as foreign secretary but this will be their first meeting since she became prime minister.

It will take place against a backdrop of disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol and difficulties working towards a trade deal with the White House.

Ms Truss and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also understood to be arranging a meeting while both attend the UN summit, where they are expected to discuss the dispute between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

On Saturday, Ms Truss will meet privately with her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern, at the government's Chevening country residence, a No 10 spokesperson said.

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world, including President Michael D Higgins, are expected in London for the state funeral, in what is set to be one of the biggest logistical and diplomatic events in the UK in decades.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro are among those attending.

Invitations to the queen's funeral have not been sent to Russia or Belarus against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine. Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has also been excluded, as has Syria and Myanmar.

The seating plan is yet to be finalised.

See More: Liz Truss, Micheál Martin, Queen Elizabeth II

Related

Chris Heaton-Harris announced as new Northern Ireland secretary
News 1 week ago

Chris Heaton-Harris announced as new Northern Ireland secretary

By: Connell McHugh

Truss says its best to ignore 'attention seeker' Nicola Sturgeon over second independence referendum
News 1 month ago

Truss says its best to ignore 'attention seeker' Nicola Sturgeon over second independence referendum

By: Connell McHugh

Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today
News 2 months ago

Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Irish name squad for Saints trip
Sport 4 hours ago

Irish name squad for Saints trip

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Andy Reid has said that not getting to play in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest is his biggest regret
Sport 5 hours ago

Andy Reid has said that not getting to play in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest is his biggest regret

By: Conor O'Donoghue

French embassy posts warning of 'severe housing crisis' in Ireland on its site
News 6 hours ago

French embassy posts warning of 'severe housing crisis' in Ireland on its site

By: Connell McHugh

Stephen Kenny has claimed 'he wasn't aware of Caoimhin Kelleher's injury' as tussle with Jurgen Klopp continues
Sport 6 hours ago

Stephen Kenny has claimed 'he wasn't aware of Caoimhin Kelleher's injury' as tussle with Jurgen Klopp continues

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kilkenny Animated festival returning to showcase best of Irish talent
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Kilkenny Animated festival returning to showcase best of Irish talent

By: Connell McHugh