Teen injured in collision between scrambler and car

A TEENAGER has been hospitalised following a collision between a scrambler and a car in Belfast.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm last night, the PSNI has confirmed.

“We received a report shortly before 5.30pm that a car and scrambler were involved in a collision in the Bloomfield Road area,” they said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIAS.

“One man, aged in his late teens, the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he remains,” they added.

Police in east Belfast have appealed for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

“We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time, particularly anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident or of two scrambler style motorcycles in the area between 5.15pm and 5.30pm,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1252 of 11/12/24.