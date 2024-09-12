Teen magician Cillian O’Connor sets Guinness World Record for most tricks performed in a minute

YOUNG Irish magician Cillian O’Connor has set a Guinness World Record for performing the most magic tricks in one minute.

The 15-year-old, who shot to fame last year when he finished third in Britain’s Got Talent, features in the latest edition of the iconic annual Guinness World Records publication, which is on sale today.

O’Connor, who hails from Co, Meath, is one of eight young people who feature in this year’s Young Achievers chapter within the book - which highlights incredible talents from children around the world.

And there are many more talented and remarkable individuals who have set the 2,115 records which feature in the book.

Joining O’Connor in the 2024 book are Ruth Amos, 34, and Shawn Brown 33, from Sheffield in England.

They have set the record for creating the largest electric toothbrush, which they have also affectionately named George in honour of the 11-year-old who submitted the idea to their YouTube channel, Kids Invent Stuff.

Elsewhere in the country dogs Bonnie and Simba, and their owner Olga Jones, from Reading, have leapt into the record books with four Guinness World Records titles including achieving the fastest time to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps by two dogs.

In the US, 27-year-old Sabrina Dausman from Illinois has set the record for the largest collection of Squishmallows – with a whopping 1,523 of the ultra-squeezable teddies in her bedroom.

"Guinness World Records 2025 marks 70 years of the publishing sensation that has now sold more than 150 million copies,” Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records, says.

“This new edition – fully revised and updated with 1,000-plus images – acknowledges our platinum anniversary while continuing the annual tradition of reporting on all of the latest record-breaking achievements,” he added.

“Over the past year, we've reviewed nearly 30,000 applications, and the result is a book packed with thousands of awesome facts and feats for the whole family to enjoy."