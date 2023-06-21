Teenage boy dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny
News

Teenage boy dies in two-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny

A TEENAGE boy has died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Kilkenny this afternoon.

Three other people have been taken to hospital, one of whom sustained serious injuries.

The incident involving a car and a jeep occurred shortly after 2pm today on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort.

The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male who was driving the car has been taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny with serious injuries.

A man and a woman who were in the jeep were also taken to St Luke's for treatment.

The road is expected to reopen shortly, with Forensic Collision Investigators having carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

