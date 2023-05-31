Teenage girl dies in tractor collision in Co. Cavan
News

Teenage girl dies in tractor collision in Co. Cavan

A TEENAGE girl has died following a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor in Co. Cavan.

The incident occurred on the L2514 at Loughduff, Co. Cavan at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The girl, who was in her late teens, was fatally injured after the tractor collided with a ditch.

A boy in his late teens who was driving the tractor was uninjured.

The girl's body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital, where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road was closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In a separate incident on Tuesday evening, an elderly man died following a collision in Annagassan, Lynns, Co. Louth.

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 7.55pm.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 80s, was fatally injured during the incident.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

