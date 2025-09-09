Arrest made after machete, hatchet and knife seized in Co. Galway

A MAN has been arrested after a machete, hatchet and a knife were all seized from a car in Co. Galway.

Gardaí were called to reports of a man brandishing a weapon on River Street in Ballinasloe yesterday morning (September 8).

Officers attended the scene at around 8.40am, where they searched a car and “seized a machete, hatchet and knife”.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region,” they confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.