Drugs worth £300k found in passenger’s luggage at Belfast City Airport

A MAN has been arrested after drugs worth an estimated £300k were found in the luggage of a passenger at Belfast City Airport.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch made the arrest yesterday after suspected Class B controlled drugs, with a potential street value of approximately £300k were seized from the luggage of a man who arrived in the airport on a connecting international flight.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs, possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply and importation of class B controlled drugs.

He remains in custody.

“This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the ongoing multi-agency approach of the Organised Crime Task Force to target organised crime and the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities,” a PSNI spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are committed to breaking the cycle of the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity,” they added.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.