Teenager killed in single vehicle crash in County Clare

GARDAÍ ARE investigating after a teenage boy was killed in a car crash in County Clare overnight.

The 18-year-old boy, named locally as John Daly, was fatally injured in a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:55am in the early hours of St Patrick's Day, Tuesday 17 March 2020.

He was travelling through the Cratlokeel area of Cratloe, South East County Clare when the crash occurred.

Gardaí and emergency services were called but John was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

According to media reports, the teenager was close to his home when he was killed.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick O'Gorman spoke to The Irish Mirror and described John Daly as a "lovely fella" who was an avid GAA player and who would be missed by the whole community.

"He was a well-known young lad, played hurling all his life with the local GAA club, he was a fierce nice chap.

"All we can say is our thoughts are with the family and we are all shocked by what has happened."

John's local GAA club, Cratloe, paid tribute to the teenager with a moving post on their Facebook page in which they extended their sympathies to John's family and asked people to "look after each other, whatever way ye can and stay safe".

May he rest in peace.