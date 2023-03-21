Teenagers force man to walk with them after robbing him at knifepoint

TWO teenagers forced a man to walk with them after robbing him at knifepoint in broad daylight.

The pair, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, approached their 21-year-old victim at around 5.40pm yesterday afternoon as he walked along the Black Path in the Tullygally Road area in Craigavon, Co. Armagh.

One of the boys produced a knife and the other a screwdriver, which they threatened him with before forcing him to handover his phone, bankcards and cash.

The pair then forced the victim to walk with them to Carraigart before they made off with his valuables.

PSNI officers investigating the incident are exploring a possible link between this robbery and an attempted robbery which occurred slightly earlier - where a 16-year-old boy was approached by two teenagers as he walked on Lake Road at around 5.10pm.

One of the boys produced a knife and demanded money, but the victim refused and the pair made off.

The robbers are described as approximately 16 to 17 years old.

One had light brown hair and was wearing a grey fleece tracksuit under a navy Berghaus body warmer and a blue surgical face covering.

The second was wearing grey fleece tracksuit bottoms and a black top, white baseball cap and a blue surgical face covering.

Anyone with information regarding either crime is asked to contact detectives by calling 101, quoting references 1650 and 1830 20/03/23.

Alternatively, information can be provided using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.