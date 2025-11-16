Man pleads not guilty to causing three deaths by dangerous driving in 2023 Co. Armagh collision
News

Man pleads not guilty to causing three deaths by dangerous driving in 2023 Co. Armagh collision

From left, Patrick Grimley, his wife Ciera Grimley and their friend Ciara McElvanna died in the collision

A MAN has pleaded not guilty to causing the deaths of three people by dangerous driving following a four-vehicle collision in Co. Armagh two years ago.

At Newry Crown Court on Friday, 20-year-old Josh McGlennan of Ashveagh, Benburb, Co. Tyrone also pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving.

According to BBC News, Mr McGleenan's defence barrister said his client had suffered serious head injuries in the incident and had no memory of the collision.

Patrick Grimley died in the collision in Markethill in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, 2023 as he was returning from celebrating his 40th birthday in Dundalk.

His wife, Ciera Grimley, died in hospital a week later while the couple's friend, Ciara McElvanna, also passed away in the days after the collision.

Following the arraignment hearing, McGlennan was released on continuing bail, with the case set to go to trial on March 16, 2026.

See More: Armagh

Related
News 2 weeks ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman left seriously injured in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Police name man who died following incident outside bar in Co. Armagh

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Two arrested after 'viable pipe bomb' discovered following Co. Armagh pursuit

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 2 days ago

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s job ad rules out fans of rival teams

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Ireland among EU’s top earners in 2024

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 2 days ago

Riverdance's 30th anniversary tour makes its way back to London venue where it all started

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

President Connolly's first official public engagement was visit to Irish language school

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Zelensky to make first official visit to Ireland in December

By: Mark Murphy

Culture 2 days ago

Stephen Mangan and Hayley Atwell among acting stars who switched on Covent Garden’s Christmas lights

By: Fiona Audley