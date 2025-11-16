Man pleads not guilty to causing three deaths by dangerous driving in 2023 Co. Armagh collision

A MAN has pleaded not guilty to causing the deaths of three people by dangerous driving following a four-vehicle collision in Co. Armagh two years ago.

At Newry Crown Court on Friday, 20-year-old Josh McGlennan of Ashveagh, Benburb, Co. Tyrone also pleaded not guilty to four counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving.

According to BBC News, Mr McGleenan's defence barrister said his client had suffered serious head injuries in the incident and had no memory of the collision.

Patrick Grimley died in the collision in Markethill in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, 2023 as he was returning from celebrating his 40th birthday in Dundalk.

His wife, Ciera Grimley, died in hospital a week later while the couple's friend, Ciara McElvanna, also passed away in the days after the collision.

Following the arraignment hearing, McGlennan was released on continuing bail, with the case set to go to trial on March 16, 2026.