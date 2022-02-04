The best Irish pub in every US state has been revealed

A LIST of the best Irish Pub in every US state has been published in the build-up to St Patrick’s Day.

With just a few weeks to go until the big day, Delish is getting in the spirit of the Emerald Isle with a rundown of the best Irish bars America has to offer.

The team over at the food and recipe website have put together an extensive list of pubs that could have you clamouring for a pint of the black stuff.

“Hearty beer, hearty fare, and hearty conversation—an Irish pub is so much more than a bar,” author Courtney Iseman writes.

“Pubs are places of community that offer fun for the whole family during the day and for adults at night, and they do it all with an Irish smile.”

Among the notable highlights is McSorley’s Old Ale House, a New York City Irish pub that is so old, its list of previous patrons includes Abraham Lincoln.

Not only that: McSorley’s only has two beers on tap refused to serve women until 1970.

News of McSorley's inclusion will be welcome throughout New York following a difficult few months for the beloved Irish pub.

Back in January, the owner of McSorley's sadly passed away at the age of 80.

Matty Maher, originally from Threecastles, Co. Kilkenny, had owned McSorely's since 1977, had been battling lung cancer for some time.

That the bar features on such a prestigious list in testament to his efforts and passion for his work.

California, meanwhile, has Molly Malone’s an Irish pub that is also known as a music venue to stars like Lenny Kravitz.

There are just two of the 50 Irish pubs mentioned in the list. Head to Delish to get the low-down on each one.

In the meantime, the 50-strong list reads as follows:

Alabama: Brennan’s Irish Pub

Alaska: McGinley’s Pub

Arizona: Rula Bula Irish Pub & Restaurant

Arkansas: Cregeen’s Irish Pub

California: Molly Malone’s

Colorado: Clancy’s Irish Pub

Connecticut: The Harp and Hound

Delaware: Catherine Rooney’s

Florida: McGuire’s Irish Pub

Georgia: Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub

Hawaii: Ferguson’s Pub

Idaho: Ha’Penny Bridge Pub

Illinois: Emmit’s Irish Pub

Indiana: Brockway Irish Pub

Iowa: Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill

Kansas: O’Neill’s Restaurant & Bar

Kentucky: The Irish Rover

Louisiana: Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

Maine: Finn’s Irish Pub

Maryland: James Joyce Irish Pub

Massachusetts: L Street Tavern

Michigan: Conor O’Neill’s

Minnesota: Charlie’s Irish Pub

Mississippi: Fenian’s Pub

Missouri: Katy O’Ferrell’s Publick House

Montana: The Celtic Cowboy Pub and Restaurant

Nebraska: Brazen Head Irish Pub

Nevada: Rock & Reilly’s

New Hampshire: Kathleen’s Irish Pub

New Jersey: Johnny Mac House of Spirits

New Mexico: Two Fools Tavern

New York: McSorley’s Old Ale House

North Carolina: Belfast Mill Irish Pub

North Dakota: The Blarney Stone Irish Pub

Ohio: P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub

Oklahoma: Kilkenny’s Irish Pub

Oregon: Paddy’s Bar & Grill

Pennsylvania: Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle

Rhode Island: McBride’s Pub

South Carolina: St. James Gate

South Dakota: Dempsey's Brewery Restaurant & Pub

Tennessee: McNamara’s Irish Pub

Texas: B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub

Utah: Piper Down Public House

Vermont: McGrath's Irish Pub at the Inn at Long Trail

Virginia: The Celtic House Irish Pub & Restaurant

Washington: T.S. McHugh’s Irish Pub

West Virginia: Paddy’s

Wisconsin: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Wyoming: The Keg & Cork