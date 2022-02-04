The best Irish pub in every US state has been revealed

A LIST of the best Irish Pub in every US state has been published in the build-up to St Patrick’s Day.
With just a few weeks to go until the big day, Delish is getting in the spirit of the Emerald Isle with a rundown of the best Irish bars America has to offer.
The team over at the food and recipe website have put together an extensive list of pubs that could have you clamouring for a pint of the black stuff.
“Hearty beer, hearty fare, and hearty conversation—an Irish pub is so much more than a bar,” author Courtney Iseman writes.
“Pubs are places of community that offer fun for the whole family during the day and for adults at night, and they do it all with an Irish smile.”
Among the notable highlights is McSorley’s Old Ale House, a New York City Irish pub that is so old, its list of previous patrons includes Abraham Lincoln.
Not only that: McSorley’s only has two beers on tap refused to serve women until 1970.
News of McSorley's inclusion will be welcome throughout New York following a difficult few months for the beloved Irish pub.
Back in January, the owner of McSorley's sadly passed away at the age of 80.
Matty Maher, originally from Threecastles, Co. Kilkenny, had owned McSorely's since 1977, had been battling lung cancer for some time.
That the bar features on such a prestigious list in testament to his efforts and passion for his work.
California, meanwhile, has Molly Malone’s an Irish pub that is also known as a music venue to stars like Lenny Kravitz.
There are just two of the 50 Irish pubs mentioned in the list. Head to Delish to get the low-down on each one.
In the meantime, the 50-strong list reads as follows:
Alabama: Brennan’s Irish Pub
Alaska: McGinley’s Pub
Arizona: Rula Bula Irish Pub & Restaurant
Arkansas: Cregeen’s Irish Pub
California: Molly Malone’s
Colorado: Clancy’s Irish Pub
Connecticut: The Harp and Hound
Delaware: Catherine Rooney’s
Florida: McGuire’s Irish Pub
Georgia: Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub
Hawaii: Ferguson’s Pub
Idaho: Ha’Penny Bridge Pub
Illinois: Emmit’s Irish Pub
Indiana: Brockway Irish Pub
Iowa: Dublin Bay Irish Pub & Grill
Kansas: O’Neill’s Restaurant & Bar
Kentucky: The Irish Rover
Louisiana: Finn McCool’s Irish Pub
Maine: Finn’s Irish Pub
Maryland: James Joyce Irish Pub
Massachusetts: L Street Tavern
Michigan: Conor O’Neill’s
Minnesota: Charlie’s Irish Pub
Mississippi: Fenian’s Pub
Missouri: Katy O’Ferrell’s Publick House
Montana: The Celtic Cowboy Pub and Restaurant
Nebraska: Brazen Head Irish Pub
Nevada: Rock & Reilly’s
New Hampshire: Kathleen’s Irish Pub
New Jersey: Johnny Mac House of Spirits
New Mexico: Two Fools Tavern
New York: McSorley’s Old Ale House
North Carolina: Belfast Mill Irish Pub
North Dakota: The Blarney Stone Irish Pub
Ohio: P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub
Oklahoma: Kilkenny’s Irish Pub
Oregon: Paddy’s Bar & Grill
Pennsylvania: Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle
Rhode Island: McBride’s Pub
South Carolina: St. James Gate
South Dakota: Dempsey's Brewery Restaurant & Pub
Tennessee: McNamara’s Irish Pub
Texas: B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub
Utah: Piper Down Public House
Vermont: McGrath's Irish Pub at the Inn at Long Trail
Virginia: The Celtic House Irish Pub & Restaurant
Washington: T.S. McHugh’s Irish Pub
West Virginia: Paddy’s
Wisconsin: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Wyoming: The Keg & Cork