Republican Congress members calls for investigation into Ireland's 'discriminatory' Occupied Territories Bill

A REPUBLICAN Congresswoman is leading calls for an investigation into Ireland's proposed Occupied Territories Bill, which she branded 'discriminatory' and 'dangerous'.

Backed by 15 House Republican colleagues, Claudia Tenney sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging him to investigate whether the legislation violates US anti-boycott law.

It says the Bill is part of the broader global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which Tenney says 'seeks to economically isolate Israel'.

"Such policies not only promote economic discrimination but also create legal uncertainty for US companies operating in Ireland," the letter states.

Despite the opposition, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said that Ireland is committed to enacting the Bill.

'Consequences'

If enacted, the Bill would ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territory and make it an offence to import goods from Israeli settlements in the region.

In a press release, Tenney urged the Department of the Treasury to consider adding Ireland to a list of countries that participate in international boycotts against US allies.

It added that the measure could subject Ireland to disclosure and reporting requirements under Section 999 of the Internal Revenue Code, impacting foreign investment and bilateral trade.

"Ireland's proposed boycott is a blatant attempt to isolate and delegitimise Israel on the world stage," said Tenney.

"This proposed boycott is discriminatory, dangerous, and would violate US law.

"The Treasury Department has the duty to enforce the law, protect American businesses, and hold countries accountable when they promote foreign boycotts against our allies.

"The United States will not stay silent while our allies are targeted by hostile political agendas."

Tenney's letter urged Secretary Bessent to 'send a clear signal that efforts to economically isolate Israel will carry consequences'.

'Genocidal activity'

Addressing the letter while speaking to the Press on Friday, Mr Harris reaffirmed the government's commitment to the legislation.

"Ireland intends to continue to advance our commitment in relation to the Occupied Territories Bill — the Programme for Government is clear in relation to that," he said.

"People in Ireland, people in Europe and people right across the world feel extraordinarily strongly about the genocidal activity that we're seeing in Gaza, about the starving children."

He added: "We intend to advance with our legislation.

"Of course, we'll continue to engage and explain and never allow our position to be misrepresented."