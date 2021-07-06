'The Omen' and Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies age 91
News

'The Omen' and Lethal Weapon' director Richard Donner dies age 91

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 07: Richard Donner arrives at The Academy Celebrates Filmmaker Richard Donner at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

ONE OF the world's most renowned filmmakers has passed away at the age of 91.

Riachard Donner is behind such masterpieces as The Omen, the Lethal Weapon series, The Goonies and other cult classics and blockbuster hits.

The American filmmaker is best known for his director work-- including 1980's Superman-- but was also a successful producer with much-loved titles including Free Willy and X-Men under his belt.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 07: Richard Donner arrives at The Academy Celebrates Filmmaker Richard Donner at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on June 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

His death was announced by The Hollywood Reporter, who cited Mr Donner's assistant, and Donner's old colleagues, friends and fans have been paying tribute to the renowned creative on social media.

Director Zack Snyder, who is renowned for his superhero movies including Watchmen, shared an image of the movie poster for Donner's Superman which declares 'You'll believe a man can fly', and wrote:

"Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe."

The official Warner Bros. Twitter account wrote: "Red in peace to legendary Director, Richard Donner. Thank you for helping us all believe a man can fly."

Steven Spielberg issued a statement through his production company Amblin, sharing a photograph of the pair and writing: "Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres.

"Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and-- of course-- the greatest Goonie of all."

"I can't believe he's gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always."

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins paid tribute to the renowned director, saying "To think he made The Omen, Superman, The Goonies and Lethal Weapon in just over 10 years time, and many more. Stunning.

"Truly one of the greatest American filmmakers of all time. He will be sorely missed."

Mr Donner's cause of death has not yet been revealed by his family or close friends.

See More: Lethal Weapon, RIP, Richard Donner, Superman, The Goonies, The Omen

Related

End of mandatory masks and social distancing, festivals, nightclubs to return on 19 July, Boris Johnson says
News 2 hours ago

End of mandatory masks and social distancing, festivals, nightclubs to return on 19 July, Boris Johnson says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dublin barman kindly uses parasol to shield wheelchair-bound local from rain while escorting him home
News 15 hours ago

Dublin barman kindly uses parasol to shield wheelchair-bound local from rain while escorting him home

By: Harry Brent

Ireland reopening: What Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted today?
News 16 hours ago

Ireland reopening: What Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted today?

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Young lifeguard tragically killed while surfing on County Clare beach
News 7 minutes ago

Young lifeguard tragically killed while surfing on County Clare beach

By: Rachael O'Connor

WATCH: Dublin Fire Brigade rescues baby deer 'trapped in pond'
News 17 hours ago

WATCH: Dublin Fire Brigade rescues baby deer 'trapped in pond'

By: Harry Brent

World’s oldest bottle of whiskey sells for staggering sum at auction
News 19 hours ago

World’s oldest bottle of whiskey sells for staggering sum at auction

By: Jack Beresford

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery
News 19 hours ago

Pope Francis hospitalised but 'breathing on his own' following surgery

By: Rachael O'Connor

Denmark's Christian Eriksen pictured for first time since leaving hospital following Euro 2020 cardiac arrest
Sport 20 hours ago

Denmark's Christian Eriksen pictured for first time since leaving hospital following Euro 2020 cardiac arrest

By: Harry Brent