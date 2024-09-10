‘The pride of our nation’: Taoiseach’s praise for Ireland’s Paralympians
News

‘The pride of our nation’: Taoiseach’s praise for Ireland’s Paralympians

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has thanked the “amazing” athletes who represented Ireland at the Paris 2024 Paralympics .

Team Ireland produced many stunning performances over the course of the competition, which ended with a spectacular closing ceremony held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Sunday, September 8.

Ellen Keane and Michael Murphy carried the flag for Team Ireland during the ceremony, which allowed the athletes to reflect on and celebrate their achievements over the previous 12 days.

Ireland won six medals in the competition – one gold, three silver and two bronze, secured multiple personal best performances and set national records across nine sports.

Team Ireland flagbearers Ellen Keane, right, and Michael Murphy pictured during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France

Cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy, a native of Crawley in west Sussex, whose roots lie in Donegal, scooped three of those medals having won gold in the women’s individual time trial, and silver medals in the women’s 3000m individual pursuit and women’s road race.

Swimmer Róisín Ní Ríain won silver in the women’s 100m backstroke and bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley.

Sprinter Orla Comerford completes the tally, having won bronze in the women’s 100m race.

All were in attendance for the closing ceremony, which saw the Taoiseach send a message of thanks to them.

“6 medals, 5 medal winners, 35 legends,” he said in a statement.

“The pride of our nation.”

He added: “Thank you to the brave and amazing 35 Paralympian athletes who travelled to Paris to represent Team Ireland in this year's Paralympics.”

Those athletes returned to Ireland to a warm welcome at Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon (September 9).

