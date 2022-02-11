The search for the 2022 Rose of Tralee has begun

THE SEARCH for the 2022 Rose of Tralee has officially begun, with applications for the competition opening today.

The festival is returning after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will run for five days from August 19 to 23.

This will also be the first year with relaxed entry requirements to make the event more accessible.

Now, married women and anyone identifying as female is welcome to enter the competition.

Entrants must be aged between 18 and 30 and be an Irish citizen or of Irish origin by virtue of an ancestor being born in Ireland.

The sponsorship fee of €300 has also been reduced to €200.

Present at the launch of the Rose of Tralee applications was current Rose of Tralee Sinéad Flanagan who won the title in 2019.

"Through the festival, I have met some great people and have made wonderful friends that will last a lifetime," she said.

"The opportunity to travel and become involved with fantastic charitable organisations, such as The Hope Foundation and Chernobyl Children International in Kolkata and Belarus, respectively, was an immense honour.

2014 Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh MEP was also present, alongside the 2003 Rose Orla Tobin, 2018 Rose Kirsten Mate Maher, 1989 Rose Sinead Boyle and 1991 Rose Denise O'Sullivan and 2015 Rose Elysha Brennan.

The 2019 Escort of the Year Jamie Flannery was all present, as applications for the escort positions also open today.

"Being the Rose of Tralee International Festival - Escort of the Year for 2019 has been a fantastic experience," Jamie said.

"I have been very fortunate to meet and make lifelong friends while also being able travel to some fantastic places and be involved in amazing events and experiences. The week in Tralee was a phenomenal experience and was only the beginning of the journey.

"I’ve made friends for life with the Roses and Rose Escort class of 2019 from all over the world; and it hasn’t stopped there. The opportunities, friendships and networks that have opened up to me in the past few years are incredible, so if you think that’s for you, I’d encourage you to get the application in."