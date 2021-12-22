Married and trans women now able to enter Rose of Tralee

THE EXECUTIVE Chair of the Rose of Tralee has announced a string of updates to the requirements for entry into the festival, with married women and transgender women now eligible.

The age limit on those entering the competition has also been increased from 28 to 29.

Speaking on Radio Kerry yesterday, Anthony O'Gara said that those who identify as female have been welcome to enter the Rose of Tralee in previous years, but organisers want to reconfirm that as the event has been on a hiatus due to the pandemic for the past two years.

Again speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland today, Wedndesday 22 December, Mr O'Gara said rules of entry change every three to four years to "keep abreast of what's happening in the world."

"The way people live their lives changes over time and the people that we deal with are in their twenties," he said. "30 or 40 years ago people tended to get married in their early twenties, but now it's probably their early thirties."

Ten years ago, a rule change saw women with children allowed enter, and the next natural progression was allowing married women to enter, Mr O'Gara said.

The rule that married women could not enter "was reflective of the world" at the time the event was created.

"The number of people who are married under the age of 30 is very very small, but it will be nice to welcome people who may be married and want to do it."

An age limit remains in place as the festival celebrates young women, he said.

"We look forward to welcoming people back to the festival next year because we're coming back into communities."

He finished by saying the finals will be held in Tralee again next year, but probably not in the Dome, with Munster Technological University being a likely option for the event.