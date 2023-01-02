'There is no lost cause for them': Postecoglou praises Celtic players as late Kyogo strike earns draw at Rangers

CELTIC manager Ange Postecoglou has praised his side's resilience after a late goal from Kyogo Furuhashi earned a share of the spoils in their Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers.

Celtic took the lead at Ibrox when Daizen Maeda capitalised on a misplaced Alfredo Morelos pass after just five minutes.

Rangers grew into the game but Celtic managed to maintain their lead until the break.

A quick-fire double after the restart from Ryan Kent and a James Tavernier penalty swung the pendulum Rangers' way, with Michael Beale looking on course to continue his winning start as manager.

A series of substitutions and injuries slowed the game somewhat before Malik Tillman could have sealed the points late on but for a crucial block from Cameron Carter-Vickers.

However, it was the visitors who had the final say, with Premiership top scorer Kyogo earning a draw with two minutes of the 90 remaining.

The result means it's as you were at the top of the table, with Celtic maintaining their nine-point advantage over their city rivals.

'The lads found a way'

Rangers controlled large parts of the game in an unusually disjointed display from Celtic, however the Hoops once again showed the resilience that has been a trademark of their performances under Postecoglou.

The manager praised the never-say-die attitude of his players in front of a partisan crowd at Ibrox.

"We started the game well but then we made some uncharacteristic errors for ourselves," he told Celtic TV.

"We kept giving the ball away with no real pressure and allowed them back into the game.

"Once that happens and the crowd gets behind them, it made it difficult for us.

"The boys have shown tremendous character all the way through and they'll continue to do that.

"There is no lost cause for them or any time where we resign ourselves to our fate.

"It would have been easy today at 2-1 down, with the crowd up and them up and going, to say 'It's not our day' but the lads again found a way."

Japanese duo impress

New signing Alistair Johnston was surprisingly thrown in from the start.

The Canadian impressed on his debut in an intense fixture, however it was Celtic's Japanese stars, Maeda and Kyogo, who stole the headlines with their first derby goals.

"I thought he was great all game, Daizen — he really caused them problems," Postecolgou told Celtic TV.

He added: "He [Kyogo] was there when we needed him but whoever it has been, whenever we've needed somebody in those moments, we've found somebody and we did again today."

Celtic are next in action on Saturday when they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, while Rangers travel to Dundee United the following day.