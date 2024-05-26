Third person dies on Northern Ireland's roads this weekend
News

Third person dies on Northern Ireland's roads this weekend

A THIRD person has died on Northern Ireland’s roads this weekend following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday night.

A man in his 60s died in a collision in Co. Armagh on Friday evening before 17-year-old Jack Morrow passed away following a collision in Co. Down in the early hours of Saturday.

In the latest incident, a man in his 30s died in a collision in the Ballyrobert Road area of Ballyclare, Co. Antrim late on Saturday,

"We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision," said Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair.

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time."

Officers have asked anyone with any information, or who may have camera footage, to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of May 25.

See More: Antrim

Related

Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack
News 5 days ago

Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack

By: Irish Post

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars
News 1 week ago

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars

By: Irish Post

Man has part of each ear bitten off in Co. Antrim assault
News 1 week ago

Man has part of each ear bitten off in Co. Antrim assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Arrests made in ongoing investigation into murder of Lee Slattery more than a decade ago
News 2 days ago

Arrests made in ongoing investigation into murder of Lee Slattery more than a decade ago

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral details confirmed for ‘always happy’ man who died in late night crash
News 2 days ago

Funeral details confirmed for ‘always happy’ man who died in late night crash

By: Fiona Audley

President of Palestine thanks Ireland for formal recognition of nation as an independent state
News 2 days ago

President of Palestine thanks Ireland for formal recognition of nation as an independent state

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI faces £750k fine for data breach which exposed personal information of entire workforce
News 2 days ago

PSNI faces £750k fine for data breach which exposed personal information of entire workforce

By: Fiona Audley

Murderer who killed friend after night in the pub gets life sentence
News 3 days ago

Murderer who killed friend after night in the pub gets life sentence

By: Fiona Audley