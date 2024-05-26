Third person dies on Northern Ireland's roads this weekend

A THIRD person has died on Northern Ireland’s roads this weekend following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday night.

A man in his 60s died in a collision in Co. Armagh on Friday evening before 17-year-old Jack Morrow passed away following a collision in Co. Down in the early hours of Saturday.

In the latest incident, a man in his 30s died in a collision in the Ballyrobert Road area of Ballyclare, Co. Antrim late on Saturday,

"We received a report shortly before midnight, that a black Volkswagen had been involved in a collision," said Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair.

"Our officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Sadly, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time."

Officers have asked anyone with any information, or who may have camera footage, to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2011 of May 25.