'Loveliest boy': Tributes paid after 17-year-old dies in Co. Down collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 17-year-old boy who died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Down.

Jack Morrow died at the scene of the incident on the Banbridge Road in Rathfriland at around 2.30am on Saturday.

A 19-year-old who was also in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a separate incident, a man in his 60s died in a two-vehicle collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass on Friday evening.

'Phenomenal talent'

Mr Morrow, who was from the Rathfriland area, was a successful junior motorsport driver in oval racing.

UUP chairperson Jill Macauley described the news of the talented teenager's death as 'absolutely devastating'.

"The loveliest boy and no doubt very popular with all his friends locally here and across the racing world," she added.

A statement from Nutts Corner Raceway stadium described Mr Morrow as an 'oval racing superstar'.

"17-year-old Jack was a multi-championship winning racer who was a phenomenal talent and a dominant force in any formula he raced," it read.

"Jack will be sadly missed by all in the oval racing community.

"We send our deepest condolences to Jack's family and friends."

Oval racing promoters DMC said Mr Morrow was a talented driver who had been 'destined for big things'.

"Jack was a quiet, unassuming lad who let his driving on the track do the talking," read a statement.

"A multiple winner in Ninja Karts, it was when he moved up to the Junior Productions formula that he really stood out.

"He quickly became the driver to beat in the class and remained there until the end of his Juniors career.

"British Champion, Irish Champion, Irish Open Champion, NI Points Champion and Scottish Open Champion were just some of the accolades he gathered during his time in the formula.

"In recent times Jack dabbled in the Superstox formula with us and was surely destined for big things in oval racing."

Mr Morrow had been completing the first year of an apprenticeship at vehicle dealership Dennison Commercials.

The firm has announced that its Newry depot, where Mr Morrow was based, will close on Monday as a mark of respect.

"He will be hugely missed by our team in Newry who worked closely beside him and indeed by all his colleagues who worked and studied with him from across our wider business," read a statement.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has camera footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 149 of May 25.

Poyntzpass collision

In Friday night's incident, in which a man in his 60s died, police responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, shortly after 6.30pm.

"Sadly, the driver of grey coloured Peugeot 207 died at the scene due to his injuries," said PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair.

"There are no reports of any other serious injuries at this time."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any camera footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1447 of May 24.