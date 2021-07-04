GRETA THUNBERG has slammed world leaders in the wake of alarming footage showing a huge fire at a ruptured gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

The shocking blaze was captured on camera by Mexican journalist Manuel Lopez San Martin and shows the fire burning out of control just meters from a gas extraction platform.

Martin‘s video has been viewed more than 32 million times online.

Thunberg was among those to comment on the fire, expressing outrage at the continued pursuit of oil drilling initiatives by political leaders and governments across the world.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Thunberg wrote: “Meanwhile the people in power call themselves "climate leaders" as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants - granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites.

“This is the world they are leaving for us.”

The 18-year-old’s stark warning has not gone unnoticed, with Thunberg’s message garnering more than 10,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes.

The blazer struck the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaab field, which is operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), a state controlled company operating under the Mexican government.

It took five hours and water from multiple fire boats to bring the situation under control.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

However, Miyoko Sakashita, a director at the Centre for Biological Diversity, believes the incident needs to serve as a wake-up call.

“The frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous,” he said.

“These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”