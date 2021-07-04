‘This is the world they are leaving for us!' - Greta Thunberg slams world leaders over huge gas fire in Gulf of Mexico
News

‘This is the world they are leaving for us!' - Greta Thunberg slams world leaders over huge gas fire in Gulf of Mexico

GRETA THUNBERG has slammed world leaders in the wake of alarming footage showing a huge fire at a ruptured gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

The shocking blaze was captured on camera by Mexican journalist Manuel Lopez San Martin and shows the fire burning out of control just meters from a gas extraction platform.

Martin‘s video has been viewed more than 32 million times online.

Thunberg was among those to comment on the fire, expressing outrage at the continued pursuit of oil drilling initiatives by political leaders and governments across the world.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Thunberg wrote: “Meanwhile the people in power call themselves "climate leaders" as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants - granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites.

“This is the world they are leaving for us.”

The 18-year-old’s stark warning has not gone unnoticed, with Thunberg’s message garnering more than 10,000 retweets and nearly 40,000 likes.

The blazer struck the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaab field, which is operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), a state controlled company operating under the Mexican government.

It took five hours and water from multiple fire boats to bring the situation under control.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

However, Miyoko Sakashita, a director at the Centre for Biological Diversity, believes the incident needs to serve as a wake-up call.

“The frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous,” he said.

“These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

See More: Environment, Greta Thunberg, Pollution

Related

Brave 12-year-old Irish girl pens letter to Joe Biden urging others to do more for the environment
News 2 months ago

Brave 12-year-old Irish girl pens letter to Joe Biden urging others to do more for the environment

By: Jack Beresford

Greta Thunberg backs Irish Epidemiologist’s stark warning that humanity is ‘pushing nature to its limit’
News 4 months ago

Greta Thunberg backs Irish Epidemiologist’s stark warning that humanity is ‘pushing nature to its limit’

By: Jack Beresford

Greta Thunberg features on new postage stamp in Sweden
News 5 months ago

Greta Thunberg features on new postage stamp in Sweden

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Jack Charlton to be immortalised with statue in his hometown
News 3 hours ago

Jack Charlton to be immortalised with statue in his hometown

By: Jack Beresford

Irish accent is most attractive in UK according to new study
News 1 day ago

Irish accent is most attractive in UK according to new study

By: Jack Beresford

Leo Varadkar: 'There is no reason to believe that we will be forced to go into a fourth lockdown’
News 1 day ago

Leo Varadkar: 'There is no reason to believe that we will be forced to go into a fourth lockdown’

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor makes huge donation to Irishman battling rare form of cancer
News 1 day ago

Conor McGregor makes huge donation to Irishman battling rare form of cancer

By: Jack Beresford

Man in his 20s dies after falling from 200-metre cliff in Sligo
News 1 day ago

Man in his 20s dies after falling from 200-metre cliff in Sligo

By: Jack Beresford