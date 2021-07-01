Thousands of Irish people stream over the border for a pint in response to indoor dining delay
News

Thousands of Irish people stream over the border for a pint in response to indoor dining delay

IRISH people have been scrabbling north of the border in their thousands in response to the Government's decision to delay the reopening of pubs.

Indoor dining was scheduled to return on July 5, but on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that the date would be pushed back due to a rise in Delta variant cases across the country.

The Government also proposed a controversial new plan to restrict indoor dining areas to fully vaccinated individuals only, and for pubs and restaurants to use a 'vaccine passport' system in order to ensure this rule is followed.

Fed up by the news, Irish citizens hurried across the border in droves to grab a few drinks indoors for the first time in over half a year.

According to the Irish Sun, some hotels in Belfast claim that 90% of their customers are from the Republic, and more holidaymakers are expected to arrive over the weekend.

NPHET have warned that case numbers will likely rise in both Northern Ireland as well as the Republic as mixing intensifies in pubs.

Despite the negative public reaction to the announcement, both the Taoiseach and Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan defended the decision to delay reopening, as well as the proposal to use a 'vaccine pass' system once indoor dining returns, which some have labelled 'discriminatory'.

Martin stressed that the new rules are designed to protect people, rather than divide them, while Dr Holohan claimed that without a vaccine pass system, NPHET would recommend government keep pubs shut until October.

See More: Irish Border, Northern Ireland, Pubs

Related

North-South travel could soon be off the cards due to rise of Delta variant
News 1 week ago

North-South travel could soon be off the cards due to rise of Delta variant

By: Harry Brent

Calls to ban non-essential travel across Irish border intensify as Indian variant emerges in Northern Ireland
News 1 month ago

Calls to ban non-essential travel across Irish border intensify as Indian variant emerges in Northern Ireland

By: Harry Brent

Beer in Ireland could cost twice as much as it does in Northern Ireland under new minimum unit pricing
News 1 month ago

Beer in Ireland could cost twice as much as it does in Northern Ireland under new minimum unit pricing

By: Harry Brent

Latest

BBC News apologises after reporter mistakenly refers to Bill Cosby as Bill Clinton
News 27 minutes ago

BBC News apologises after reporter mistakenly refers to Bill Cosby as Bill Clinton

By: Jack Beresford

Tree planted in Phoenix Park to memorialise Hillsborough victims damaged in suspected vandalism
News 1 hour ago

Tree planted in Phoenix Park to memorialise Hillsborough victims damaged in suspected vandalism

By: Jack Beresford

12-year-old boy missing for three days after vanishing from County Louth
News 5 hours ago

12-year-old boy missing for three days after vanishing from County Louth

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland Women's XI to face North West Thunder in Manchester
Sport 15 hours ago

Ireland Women's XI to face North West Thunder in Manchester

By: Irish Post

Open for applications - arts and education bursaries supporting Irish women in Britain
Life & Style 15 hours ago

Open for applications - arts and education bursaries supporting Irish women in Britain

By: Irish Post