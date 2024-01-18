Thousands walk out in biggest public sector workers strike in history of Northern Ireland

THOUSANDS of public sector workers have taken to the picket line this morning as the biggest strike seen in Northern Ireland’s history gets underway.

More than 100,000 people are reported to have supported the 24-hour action today, in protest over pay.

Schools are closed, bus, train and ferry services have come to a halt and there is widespread disruption across health and local council services due to the protests.

The strike comes after two years of political deadlock in the North has seen no working Executive in place, meaning no public sector offices have received a pay increase in that time.

Today our members are joining workers from across the country and taking strike action. They are braving the cold at Antrim Area Hospital. It shouldn’t have come to this, but pay for nursing staff in Northern Ireland has fallen behind the rest of the UK. #RCNStrike pic.twitter.com/xJHhPxVriX — RCN Northern Ireland (@RCN_NI) January 18, 2024

During talks held last month, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris promised a £3billion financial package for the region, to invest on local issues, if its political leaders reinstated the Executive.

But the discussions failed to bring a solution to the Stormont deadlock, meaning the financial injection has yet to be received.

More than 5,000 members of the GMB are among those striking today, GMB Senior Organiser, Alan Perry confirmed.

“GMB members have simply had enough,” he explained.

“They will not be used as political pawns in a process that would see the return of the Northern Ireland Executive.”

He added: “The Secretary of State made it clear that money is there; he must do the honourable thing and make it available now to address the concerns of members who desperately need it.”

A further 8,000 public sector workers from the Unite union are also supporting today’s action.

In total 16 unions are on strike, including the National Association of Schoolteachers and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison.

Strikers in the Snow at St Josephs Boys School - it's almost poetic! pic.twitter.com/1x0I4lpiMg — NIPSA (@nipsa) January 18, 2024

NIPSA, which represents staff in Northern Ireland’s civil service, health and social care trusts, housing executive, education authority, district councils, housing associations and the voluntary sector, said today’s action is “the biggest strike in the history of Northern Ireland, with public sector workers across all areas on picket lines” which has been caused by the “crisis in our public services which persists unabated with no resolution in sight”.

NIPSA Deputy Geneal Secretary Patrick Mulholland explained: “Our healthcare system is on life support, and the vital services our communities rely on are hanging in the balance.”

“Our members and the people of Northern Ireland deserve better, and as the leading public service trade union, NIPSA cannot allow this to continue.”