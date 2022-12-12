Three children die after falling into icy lake in England
News

Three children die after falling into icy lake in England

SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Emergency workers resume searches to determine if there was anyone else in the water on December 12, 2022 at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after falling through an icy lake here last night. The search continued for more potential victims, following reports more children were present on the ice at the time of the incident. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

THREE BOYS have died after being pulled from a lake at a nature park in Solihull in England, West Midlands Police said.

The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8 were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Sadly, they could not be revived.

Specialist officers are currently offering support to their families.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital, while officers continue to search the lake to establish whether anyone else fell into the water.

Emergency services were called to the nature park in Solihull, at 2.36pm yesterday, with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake.

Local fire, police and ambulance chiefs told a press conference yesterday evening that four children were rescued from the water in cardiac arrest and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Richard Stanton, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander, told the press conference: "When our firefighters arrived, a number of police officers and members of the public were in the water trying to reach and rescue the children.

"Our crews entered the water, swam to the first child and our specialist-trained firefighters, including technical rescue, rescued three further children.

"The children were brought out of the water where they received immediate life-support care from firefighters and our ambulance colleagues."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said his thoughts were with the families.

He spoke to Meriden MP Saqib Bhatti, who was visiting the scene, and said it was particularly hard thinking about the case as a father of two young daughters.

Mr Bhatti praised the emergency services for their efforts.

"In these conditions not to worry about your own safety and just to go after those children is heroic," he said.

