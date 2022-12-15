Six-year-old boy becomes fourth child to die following frozen lake incident

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die in after falling into a frozen lake in England over the weekend, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Sunday and claimed the life of three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11.

The fourth boy had been in critical condition in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Kingshurst, Solihull.

Emergency service were called to the lake on Sunday after reports four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

They were all rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Heartlands Hospital, where they all arrived in critical conditions.

Police also said their searches at the scene have been completed at the lake.

The police statement reads:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.

"We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

"Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.

"The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening."

At a makeshift memorial near Babbs Mill lake on Wednesday, people have continued to add bouquets to an ever-growing carpet of flowers while one group tied balloons of red and gold to nearby railings.

England international Tyrone Mings was one of those who visited the memorial, alongside Aston Villa club captain John McGinn.