Three men suffer serious injuries after falling 30ft from bridge in Co. Clare

THREE men have been hospitalised after falling 30ft from a bridge in Co. Clare.

The incident happened at around 3am at the Spa Wells bridge in Lisdoonvarna, where the annual matchmaking festival is taking place.

Independent.ie reports that gardaí believe one man initially fell from the bridge, before his companions fell trying to rescue him.

Upon arrival gardaí found the three men on the bridge after they had managed to make their way safely out of the water.

It is believed branches may have broken their fall into the shallow water, however they were transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The men had sustained serious neck and back injuries although they are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí told Indeptendent.ie that they consider the incident an accident and have not launched an investigation.