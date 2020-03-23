Tom Hanks tweets inspiring message of hope after coronavirus recovery

TOM HANKS has offered a message of hope to fans currently in lockdown amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile stars to contract Covid-19.

However, after two weeks in self-quarantine in their home in Australia following a stint in a nearby hospital, the couple have confirmed they are on the mend.

And with millions across the planet facing a similar situation, Hanks took to social media to offer some reassurance and encouragement.

His words also served as a reminder of the importance of everyone remaining at home and indoors during the coronavirus crisis.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote on Twitter.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx"

Hanks and Wilson had been in Australia for pre-production work on a new film about singer Elvis Presley, which is being written and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Hanks had been due to play Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, but the project has since been suspended.