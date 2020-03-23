Tom Hanks tweets inspiring message of hope after coronavirus recovery
News

Tom Hanks tweets inspiring message of hope after coronavirus recovery

TOM HANKS has offered a message of hope to fans currently in lockdown amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. 

Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile stars to contract Covid-19. 

However, after two weeks in self-quarantine in their home in Australia following a stint in a nearby hospital, the couple have confirmed they are on the mend. 

And with millions across the planet facing a similar situation, Hanks took to social media to offer some reassurance and encouragement. 

Advertisement

His words also served as a reminder of the importance of everyone remaining at home and indoors during the coronavirus crisis. 

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote on Twitter. 

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx" 

Hanks and Wilson had been in Australia for pre-production work on a new film about singer Elvis Presley, which is being written and directed by Baz Luhrmann. 

Advertisement

Hanks had been due to play Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, but the project has since been suspended.  

 

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Tom Hanks

Related

Irish sportswear company O'Neills to manufacture scrubs for hospital staff
News 1 hour ago

Irish sportswear company O'Neills to manufacture scrubs for hospital staff

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish ER nurse shares heartbreaking details of what she will face during coronavirus pandemic
News 5 hours ago

Irish ER nurse shares heartbreaking details of what she will face during coronavirus pandemic

By: Jack Beresford

Tesco Ireland give all staff a 10% pay rise for their work during the coronavirus crisis
News 5 hours ago

Tesco Ireland give all staff a 10% pay rise for their work during the coronavirus crisis

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Mrs Brown divides viewers with 'insulting' Caitlyn Jenner interview
News 1 hour ago

Mrs Brown divides viewers with 'insulting' Caitlyn Jenner interview

By: Jack Beresford

Everton and Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to fund feeding frontline workers
News 3 hours ago

Everton and Ireland soccer star Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to fund feeding frontline workers

By: Jack Beresford

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork
News 4 hours ago

Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in Cork

By: Jack Beresford

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives
News 5 hours ago

WATCH: Belfast Health Trust respiratory team issues plea for public to stay at home and save lives

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí urge parents to do more as teenager awaiting Covid-19 test found socialising on the streets
News 6 hours ago

Gardaí urge parents to do more as teenager awaiting Covid-19 test found socialising on the streets

By: Rachael O'Connor