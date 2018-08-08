TOM HARDY has revealed the unique way in which Irish sports personality Conor McGregor helped shape his portrayal of Venom.

Hardy is set to play the iconic Marvel anti-hero in an upcoming standalone comic book movie also starring Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Riz Ahmed.

The film will showcase the origins of the character with Hardy playing journalist and one-time Peter Parker rival Eddie Brock.

Brock’s life is changed after he bonds with a mysterious alien symbiote which grants him a variety of unsettling superpowers.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

"Following a scandal, journalist Eddie Brock attempts to revive his career by investigating the Life Foundation but comes into contact with an alien symbiote that bonds with Brock, giving him superpowers as long as they share the same body."

Advertisement

And speaking in an interview with Esquire revealed the unique role McGregor and two other diverse figures from the world of film and music played in the shaping of the character.

According to Hardy, the character will feature "Woody Allen’s tortured neurosis and all the humor that can come from that."

Alongside that, the actor promised the character will feature "Conor McGregor-the überviolence but not all the talking. And Redman”-the rapper- out of control, living rent-free in his head."

Fans will be able to see the results later this year with Venom due to arrive in cinemas on October 5th.