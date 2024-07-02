Tom Parker-Bowles among winners as Boisdsale hosts annual media awards lunch
News

Tom Parker-Bowles among winners as Boisdsale hosts annual media awards lunch

AN annual awards ceremony celebrating leading media figures in Britain has taken place in London.

Boisdale Life Editor’s Lunch and Awards 2024 was held at Boisdale Canary Wharf, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

The magazine, which was founded 10 years ago, annually honours Britian’s “esteemed writers, journalists and cultural commentators” at its popular awards ceremony.

For 2024, the event was hosted by Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton and MasterChef judge William Sitwell.

A raft of awards were handed out on the day.

Natasha Hamilton, Elgin Loane, Tom Parker-Bowles and and William Sitwell pictured at the Boisdale Life Editor’s Lunch Awards 2024

Among them, the Spirits Writer of The Year award went to Tom Parker-Bowles, the son of Queen Camilla, who has carved a successful career as a food and drinks writer.

Presenting his award was Irish Post publisher Elgin Loane, who is also the owner of the Wren Press, one of England’s leading luxury stationary firms, which holds two royal warrants.

Commenting on the event, which also saw Northern Irish writer Mary Killen given the Feature Writer of The Year award, Boisdale said it was "particularly special as we mark Boisdale's 35th anniversary and 10 years of Boisdale Life, a testament to our magazines' enduring influence and commitment to celebrating British culture, music, and literature”.

They added: “The luncheon was a successful event, graced by the presence of some of the UK’s most esteemed writers, journalists and cultural commentators.

“The sponsorship by Xerjoff Perfumes added a touch of luxury to the event, filling the room with their delicious scents.

“Thank you to all who attended and congratulations to all award winners.”

