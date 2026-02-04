'An utterly heartbreaking tragedy': Boy, 11, dies in Co. Down collision

A BOY aged 11 has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Down.

Police said they received a report at around 8am on Tuesday of a collision involving a car and a child on the Corcreaghan Road in Kilkeel.

Emergency services attended the scene, however, the young boy was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital a short time later.

The DUP's Diane Forsythe said both she and the entire local community were 'absolutely heartbroken' at the news.

"My deepest condolences are with the entire family circle as well as many friends, the school family and the wider community who are firmly in my thoughts and prayers," said the South Down MLA.

"The devastating loss of a child is beyond measure and this one was one of the loveliest there are."

Party leader Gavin Robinson added: "An utterly heartbreaking tragedy. No family should have to endure such a loss and my deepest condolences are with all those affected at this devastating time."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

They want to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage that could assist with their enquiries.