'An utterly heartbreaking tragedy': Boy, 11, dies in Co. Down collision
News

'An utterly heartbreaking tragedy': Boy, 11, dies in Co. Down collision

A BOY aged 11 has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Down.

Police said they received a report at around 8am on Tuesday of a collision involving a car and a child on the Corcreaghan Road in Kilkeel.

Emergency services attended the scene, however, the young boy was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital a short time later.

The DUP's Diane Forsythe said both she and the entire local community were 'absolutely heartbroken' at the news.

"My deepest condolences are with the entire family circle as well as many friends, the school family and the wider community who are firmly in my thoughts and prayers," said the South Down MLA.

"The devastating loss of a child is beyond measure and this one was one of the loveliest there are."

Party leader Gavin Robinson added: "An utterly heartbreaking tragedy. No family should have to endure such a loss and my deepest condolences are with all those affected at this devastating time."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

They want to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage that could assist with their enquiries.

See More: Down

Related
News 3 days ago

Female pedestrian in her 80s dies following Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Three hospitalised after getting into difficulty off Co. Down coast

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 weeks ago

Arrest after man in his 60s attacked with hammer in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Community 1 day ago

Catherine McKinnell MP remembers her Irish grandfather who helped build a city

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Laing O’Rourke appointed main contractor for new Sussex Cancer Centre

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Industrial worker dies following collision with lorry in Omagh

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

New traditional Irish pub at Dublin Airport pays tribute to local family

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Man charged with GBH after teenager attacked

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Armed robber threatens fast-food store staff with knife

By: Fiona Audley