Tragedy as Irish dad-of-three dies suddenly while kitesurfing on beach in Portugal

AN Irish holidaymaker has tragically died suddenly while kitesurfing on a beach in Portugal.

According to local reports, Co. Kerry native Tom Griffin passed away after collapsing on Fonte de Telha beach in Almada just south of Lisbon last Wednesday.

Mr Griffin, aged in his 50s, had reportedly been kitesurfing when he began feeling ill and left the water on foot before fainting on the beach.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4pm, but were unable to resuscitate the Irishman and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father-of-three was originally from Muckross in Killarney but had been living with his family in Co. Kildare, where he worked as an engineering manager for Intel Ireland.

Advertisement

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they were aware of an Irish national's death in Portugal and were providing consular assistance to his family.

Mr Griffin's death notice on RIP.ie reads: "Late of Carton Square, Maynooth and Muckross, Killarney. Beloved husband of Michelle, dear father of Laura, David and Louise and son of Michael and the late Kathleen (recently deceased).

"Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Brian and Dermot, father-in-law Danny, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paul, Alan and Ben, sisters-in-law Lisa, Yvonne, Denise, Beliza and Anne, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Intel and his many friends."

According to Lisbon-based newspaper Correio da Manhã, Maritime Police are investigating the death but believe Mr Griffin suffered a sudden seizure.

In a statement, a spokesperson for his employer Intel said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our employees.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.