Tragedy as man 'crushed to death by container' in freak workplace accident in Dublin

GARDAÍ in Dublin are investigating the death of a Filipino man in a freak workplace accident yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a container terminal on Southbank Quay in Ringsend, south Dublin shortly after 8.45am.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed it had begun an investigation and the local coroner has been notified.

"Our understanding is that a container fell on a worker," a HSA source told the Irish Independent.

The authorities are reportedly in the process of contacting the deceased dock worker's family in the Philippines.

He was reportedly engaged in the process of securing multiple containers together when the tragedy occurred.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Irishtown are investigating the sudden death of a man following a workplace incident at Southbank Quay, Ringsend D4.

"Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene shortly after 8.45am on Wednesday November 14 2018.

"An examination of the scene was carried out by Gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.

"The Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified."