Tributes after non-league footballer and school PE coach stabbed to death in Birmingham nightclub

TRIBUTES have been paid to a non-league footballer and school PE coach who died after he was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham on St Stephen’s Day.

Cody Fisher, 23, was attacked on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Adderley Street in Digbeth just before 11.45pm on December 26.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

In a statement his family said: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend.

"My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time."

'Loved and admired'

Mr Fisher worked at various schools, including St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Stratford-upon-Avon and was also a popular non-league footballer in the Midlands, having previously been in the Birmingham City academy.

A statement from St Gregory's said he was 'adored' by both pupils and staff.

"Our inspiring PE Coach and a very talented footballer," read the statement.

"Cody was adored by the children and staff alike; he will be dearly missed by our St Gregory's community.

"Cody's family are in our thoughts and prayers."

Woodrow First School in Redditch, where Mr Fisher also coached, echoed those sentiments.

"Everyone is devastated to hear of the tragic and needless death of this friendly and talented young man," said the school.

“Many of the children know Cody as their sports coach and love and admire him.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

'A friend to many'

Mr Fisher, who had also previously been part of Walsall's academy, had re-joined Southern League side Stratford Town in the summer having originally played for them between 2018-19.

He had yet to make an appearance since his return due to injury.

"Everyone at Stratford Town Football is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of one of our own players, Cody Fisher," read a statement from the club.

"Our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of Cody.

"Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

Stourbridge FC, one of Mr Fisher's previous clubs, added: "The Club would like to send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Bromsgrove Sporting, whom Mr Fisher played for before returning to Stratford Town, also expressed their shock.

"All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher," said the club in a statement.

“Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Investigation

Detectives investigating Mr Fisher's death are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

No one has been arrested at this stage.

"This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today," said DI Michelle Thurgood.

"We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time.

"While we've spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

"We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we're working hard to identify all of those involved."