Tributes following death of 'giant of journalism' Ken Reid

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of former UTV political editor Ken Reid this week.

The popular broadcaster, who has been a familiar face on television screens in Northern Ireland for nearly three decades, died on November 19, aged 69, following a cancer battle.

The Belfast native was diagnosed with a form of leukaemia in 2017 but continued to work at UTV until he retired from the channel in 2021.

During his many years spent at the forefront of Northern Irish politics, Mr Reid covered the key moments of the peace process.

Leading the tributes, First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O'Neill described him as "a true giant in local journalism, and an all-round gentleman".

The Sinn Féin deputy leader said his "strength and courage in the face of illness served as an inspiration to many, as he became a powerful advocate for raising awareness of cancer".

She added:"We mourn the loss of a dear friend, and a remarkable man," she said.

Claire Hanna, the SDLP MP South Belfast and Mid Down, said: “For generations of people in Northern Ireland Ken Reid was a familiar face on our television screens. From the darkest days of the Troubles to the Good Friday Agreement and the early years of the peace settlement, he was a reassuring figure, who offered keen analysis with a comforting whit and easy charm, though he suffered no fools.”

She added: “Right up until his retirement, Ken was very active and our paths crossed on many occasions as he covered every facet of political life here.

“The high regard he was held in by everyone in Northern Ireland has been evident in the outpouring of love and support for him as he courageously and stoically battled illness in recent years.”

In January 2024, Mr Reid was awarded a Chancellor’s Medal from Queen’s University Belfast.

In a statement, the University said it was “with great sadness that [we] learnt of the passing of the legendary journalist and former Ulster Television political editor Ken Reid”.

“It was just under a year ago, on January 25, 2024, that our Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer presented him with a Chancellor’s Medal for his services to journalism,” they said in a statement.

“The other recipient that night was his BBC counterpart Stephen Grimason, who also sadly passed away earlier this year on 28 April.

“Two media giants gone within a number of months of each other.”

They added: “Not only was Ken one of our greatest and most respected political correspondents, more importantly he was a man of compassion, modesty and fundamental decency, an outstanding human being.

“In the rough and tumble world of politics, in which relationships between elected representatives and the journalists tasked with holding them to account can often be fractious, Ken was held in the highest regard by political parties on all sides, by his professional colleagues and by the wider public.”

In a statement made today, Mr Reid's family thanked all those who have paid tribute since his death.

"[We] would like to thank everyone for the lovely tributes and kind words," they said in a post on social media.

"They have been a great source to comfort," they added.