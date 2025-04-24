Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica
News

Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica

THOUSANDS of people have made their way to St Peter’s Basilica to view the body of Pope Francis as it lies in state.

The 88-year-old died at his home Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican on Easter Monday (April 21) after a stroke and subsequent heart failure.

Yesterday his body was taken from the Vatican apartment where he had lived since his papacy began in 2013, and brought to St Peter’s Basilica where it will lie in state until Friday evening.

Mourners walk next to the coffin as they pay their respects to late Pope Francis inside St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican (PIcs: Getty)

At 8pm tomorrow Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell will preside over the rite of the closing of the coffin, the Vatican has confirmed.

Born in Dublin, Cardinal Farrell is a key figure in the papal succession due to his to position as camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.

His responsibilities include confirming the pope’s death, overseeing certain rites connected to the papal funeral, preparing for the conclave, and administering the affairs of the Holy See during the ‘sede vacante’, the period between popes.

Pope Francis’ funeral Mass will take place outside the Basilica at 9am on Saturday, April 26.

Pope Francis will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica until tomorrow night

It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who is the Dean of the College of Cardinals, and is expected to attract thousands of mourners to Vatican City.

Following the funeral Pope Francis will be buried at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, in line with his wishes.

“I wish that my final earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian shrine, where I go to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey to faithfully entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to give thanks for her gentle and maternal care," the Pope confirmed in his final testament.

The Pope died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21, 2025

 

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the enclosed plan," he added.

“The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, and bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.”

Cardinal Farrell will preside over the burial rites, the Vatican has confirmed.

See More: Coffin, Funeral, Pope Francis, St Peter's Basilica

Related

Man buried in coffin painted like a can of Fosters after he was killed in ‘pub assault’
News 5 years ago

Man buried in coffin painted like a can of Fosters after he was killed in ‘pub assault’

By: Harry Brent

Man charged to court following Easter Monday parade in Derry
News 10 hours ago

Man charged to court following Easter Monday parade in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath
News 12 hours ago

Arrest after more than €150,000 worth of drugs seized in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Welcome to the Hotel Steigenberger, Hamburg
Travel 20 hours ago

Welcome to the Hotel Steigenberger, Hamburg

By: Mal Rogers

Irish start-up secures €1m in funding to launch new AI-enabled financial software solution
Business 1 day ago

Irish start-up secures €1m in funding to launch new AI-enabled financial software solution

By: Fiona Audley

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions
News 1 day ago

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions

By: Fiona Audley

Gym owner runs across Ireland for charity which helps families repatriate loved ones
Life & Style 1 day ago

Gym owner runs across Ireland for charity which helps families repatriate loved ones

By: Fiona Audley

Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following collision in Kilkenny
News 1 day ago

Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following collision in Kilkenny

By: Fiona Audley

Head of Catholic church in Ireland remembers Pope’s ‘closeness and friendship with Christ’
News 1 day ago

Head of Catholic church in Ireland remembers Pope’s ‘closeness and friendship with Christ’

By: Fiona Audley