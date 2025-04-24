Thousands view Pope Francis lying in state at St Peter's Basilica

THOUSANDS of people have made their way to St Peter’s Basilica to view the body of Pope Francis as it lies in state.

The 88-year-old died at his home Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican on Easter Monday (April 21) after a stroke and subsequent heart failure.

Yesterday his body was taken from the Vatican apartment where he had lived since his papacy began in 2013, and brought to St Peter’s Basilica where it will lie in state until Friday evening.

At 8pm tomorrow Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell will preside over the rite of the closing of the coffin, the Vatican has confirmed.

Born in Dublin, Cardinal Farrell is a key figure in the papal succession due to his to position as camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.

His responsibilities include confirming the pope’s death, overseeing certain rites connected to the papal funeral, preparing for the conclave, and administering the affairs of the Holy See during the ‘sede vacante’, the period between popes.

Pope Francis’ funeral Mass will take place outside the Basilica at 9am on Saturday, April 26.

It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who is the Dean of the College of Cardinals, and is expected to attract thousands of mourners to Vatican City.

Following the funeral Pope Francis will be buried at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, in line with his wishes.

“I wish that my final earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian shrine, where I go to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey to faithfully entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to give thanks for her gentle and maternal care," the Pope confirmed in his final testament.

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the enclosed plan," he added.

“The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, and bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.”

Cardinal Farrell will preside over the burial rites, the Vatican has confirmed.