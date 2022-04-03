Tributes paid after Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to actress Estelle Harris, who has passed away at the age of 93.

Harris was best known for playing the role of George Constanza's mother Estelle in the sitcom Seinfeld.

She also voiced the character of Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, with the latest instalment, 2019's Toy Story 4, proving to be her final screen credit.

Her son, Glen Harris, revealed her death to the Hollywood Reporter.

Harris, who would have turned 94 on Monday, first appeared in Seinfeld in 1992 during the show's fourth season.

She would become a popular supporting character as the overbearing mother of series regular George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander.

She was joined in 1993 by George Stiller, who played her husband, Frank Costanza.

Paying tribute to his 'TV mama', Alexander said Harris was 'one of my favorite people'.

One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2022

"One of my favorite people has passed — my tv mama, Estelle Harris," he wrote on Twitter.

"The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat.

"I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always."

Although a regular in commercials, Harris didn't make her big screen debut until 1977 in the drama Looking Up, shortly before she turned 50.

She later had a small role in Sergio Leone's epic Once Upon a Time in America and worked occasionally in TV and movies until landing her most famous role in Seinfeld at the age of 64.

After that, she continued to work regularly on the big and small screen and had a recurring role in the Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008.

She enjoyed big screen outings in the likes of 1998's The Odd Couple 2, alongside Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, and the 2007 Woody Harrelson-led comedy The Grand.

She had voice roles in animated movies including 2003's Brother Bear, which starred Joaquin Phoenix, and 2004's Home on the Range, which featured Judi Dench.

She also lent her vocal talents to a range of animated television productions, including Mickey Mouse Works and Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

However, her most famous voice role was in the Toy Story franchise.

She voiced Mrs Potato Head in Toy Story 2, 3 and 4, as well as numerous shorts.

She is survived by three children, three grandsons and a great-grandson.

So sad to hear about the passing of the hilarious Estelle Harris.

On “Seinfeld” set with her and the great Jerry Stiller shooting “The Rye.”

She made everything we wrote that much funnier.

A true gift to work with her!￼￼ pic.twitter.com/UDEK0iOQum — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) April 3, 2022

Farewell Estelle Harris. Scenes with these three together are as funny as TV has ever been pic.twitter.com/H4OcUaTkRe — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) April 3, 2022

RIP Estelle Harris, one half of the best married couple in sitcom history.pic.twitter.com/pcDH1GiE7u — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 3, 2022

Estelle Harris, who played Jason Alexander’s mother in Seinfeld and also Mrs. Potato Head in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, has died at 93.

She really played ALL of our moms. pic.twitter.com/xKes54Hupp — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 3, 2022

Estelle Harris was funny, beautiful, kind & incredibly talented! We made a commercial together once and she told the director “I’m not doing another take until you promise to give Giselle this dress to keep!” ♥️♥️♥️ They gave me the dress. I will cherish knowing Estelle forever. pic.twitter.com/c7rSpqxtCp — Giselle Eisenberg (@gisellezenberg) April 3, 2022